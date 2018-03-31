'Killer clown' wedding photo shocks newlywed on her anniversary: 'I was in shock'

A San Antonio woman was in "complete shock" when she discovered a year after her wedding that a "killer clown" had photobombed her wedding photos -- and she has her husband to thank for the prank.

Vincent Alexander desperately wanted a clown at his wedding, but his then-fiancee Manda wasn't as enthused.

"Originally, I had wanted a clown just for the cocktail hour during the reception, just to be twisting balloons and doing little jokes. Manda was not really for that," Vincent Alexander, 39, told ABC News with a laugh.

Still, Manda Alexander, 40, did eventually tell her husband that she'd be OK with a clown at the reception, "but I can tell she didn't want it," her husband added.

Pop of Color Images/Megan Bowling

So he nixed that idea, and after brainstorming with a friend decided that he'd get a clown to simply pose in their wedding photos unbeknownst to his future bride.

The only problem was, he couldn't find a clown who'd do the prank.

"I started looking around San Antonio [where I live] for all clowns, but they would not do this picture," Vincent Alexander recalled. "I don't think they wanted to tarnish their reputations because they are performers."

Instead, the groom's younger brother, Matthew, donned the costume. And on March 25, 2017, when the Alexanders were taking their first photos as husband and wife inside San Antonio's Witte Museum, Matthew Alexander posed scarily in the background.

Pop of Color Images/Megan Bowling

"I really didn't think he was going to do it," photographer Megan Bowling, who took the now-viral snap, told ABC News. "The day of the wedding, I finally see him and he comes up to me and says, 'So my brother has the clown suit over there with the knife.' And I said to myself, 'Oh my gosh, this is really happening.'"

Vincent Alexander kept the funny photo a secret until his one-year anniversary, which was last Sunday.

"It's the 'paper anniversary' so having the photo printed and framed, I thought that'd be a great gift," Vincent Alexander said.

Manda Alexander told ABC news she was in "complete shock" when she opened the gift, which she found hilarious.

Pop of Color Images/Megan Bowling

"When I first opened the gift, I was opening it from right to left so all I saw was Vince and I in this beautiful frame," she recalled, "and then I saw the clown."

Manda Alexander continued, "I burst out laughing. I was in shock. I first thought it was photoshopped because I didn't know how he could've done that without me knowing the day of the wedding and then he started explaining it was his brother."

She said the gift perfectly "explains exactly who my husband is."

"We're very playful," she added. "The only reason why we're funny is because my husband is funny."