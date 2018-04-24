Transcript for College announces scholarships for Fortnite players

Back now with the fortnite craze. All the kids are playing it. More than 100 million around the world. It is breaking streaming records offering huge prize money and now mastering the game may even get you a college scholarship. What? That's what they're telling me. Diane Macedo will explain. So, my mom used to say video games would rot my brainment now it turns out they may help you pay for college. In the growing world of e-sports colleges are starting to recrew gamers like varsity athletes. One is sweetening the deal with a scholarship worth thousands. It's the international video game phenomenon drawing in over 150 million players worldwide. Fortnite, a battle royale of up to 100 players fighting it out to be the last one standing. If your kids aren't playing it they're probably watching it. Fortnite is now the most watched game on both YouTube gaming and the streaming site twitch reportedly bringing in an estimated $126 million in February alone. It's popularity is undeniable from rapper drake -- I got 5k donation if you get this dub right now. Reporter: To professional athletes celebrating on the field with moves from the video game. What is that? He ate the king of fortnite. Reporter: Parts and teachers worry about how much time their kids spend on the game now have something new to consider. Fortnite might actually help your kids pay for college. Ashland university in Ohio is announcing it will offer scholarships for students who play fortnite starting next fall. For the first season we might not be the best but I'm pretty sure that by the end of it we're going to be one of the best. Reporter: Ashland is 1 of 66 U.S. Colleges and universities that have joined the national association of E sports since it started in 2016 recruiting players much like varsity athletes. The esports program is run out of our athletic department and its intention to give students the ability to practice their skills and develop as e-sports players while at the same time pursuing academic success. That fortnite scholarship will be worth up to $4,000. Parents trying to get their kids to stop playing and now I just gave them a new reason to argue. Someone at the desk is not going to work in my house, I can tell you that right now. Everybody is quiet about that one. Sorry, guys. No judgment. Just the messenger. You'll be back tomorrow. Thank you, Diane.

