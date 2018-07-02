Transcript for How one man worked up the courage to profess his love to his closest friend

A week away from Valentine's Day, love is in the air. We have a story that has all the makings of a blockbuster rom-com: an unsuspecting woman and a man with a secret crush willing to put it on the line for love. Amanda Stauffer and Jason Park met on the first day of college at Yale and became the closest of friends but Jason wanted more. Amanda was the girl that I always called when I was in another relationship and was trying to figure out, you know, what's going on here. For Amanda she never thought of Jason as anything more than a friend. I didn't. I always -- I did. Unaware of Jason's feelings she went on countless dates and is now the author of Match Made in Manhattan. It's a novel chronicling her dating experience. Seeing that Amanda was single and dating I thought probably don't have that much time to get my act in order. One night Jason took a risk. I think more or less out of the blue I turned to you and said, so I wouldn't be saying this if I didn't think you were the girl I was going to marry but I've loved you since the day I met you and I think we should start dating. Jason's statement echoes a scene in "When Harry met Sally." I've been doing a lot of thinking and the thing is I love you. What? I love you. How do you expect me to respond to this? I panicked when someone blurts out they love you and you never kissed them or anything. It's strange and so I told him I needed time to think about it. Two weeks later they went on their first date and in 2012 they were married and now have a little girl Genevieve. You silly goose. I think if I hadn't told you I would have always regretted not saying something. Obviously I'm glad he told me. Jason's advice for those who may be stuck in the friend zone: State your case. I mean what's really the worst that can happen? Just state it very plainly, boldly. Be bold. State your case. That's great advice and you were saying, Amanda, yeah, just like Meg Ryan's reaction. It was pretty surprising. I have to imagine friendship was a great building block for a lifelong relationship. Yeah, so like the character named after him in the book, real life Jason was sort of an integral part of my dating journey so he was there for all the heady highs and the low-lows, the heartache and heartbreak and as a result when we started dating each other we were just really good at anticipating how the other person would act and react in a romantic situation. You didn't need to. No, and it was just like sort of a natural built-in support system for each other. That's beautiful. Very inspiring.

