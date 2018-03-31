Woman surprised with 'killer clown' wedding photo on anniversary

When newlywed Manda Alexander took her wedding photos with husband, Vincent, she had no idea her brother-in-law Matthew was dressed up as a "killer clown" in the background -- until her anniversary.
0:45 | 03/31/18

I won't mind. And. That's my brother Matt just you never even knew he was there. Four year I've planned this and held at the seeker for me. And most people. I told. We'll lose the camera. Let me city they see it again. I don't know why go there. The only area.

