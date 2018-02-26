Transcript for How to help your teen daughter find balance

girl power era. High stress can come with the high expectations. In her new book, enough as she is, Rachel Simmons looks at how we can teach young girls. First, Debra Roberts with more. I'm studying african studies and premed. I study government and history. Reporter: Young women at the top of their game. Studying at Smith and mount Holyoke colleges. Show of Hans. How many of you feel stressed? How much do you think or worry about failure? It's always in the back of my head. It's never been an option, if that make sense. We don't talk about how failing is not only an option but is sometimes the only option. Failure is learning. Think women and girls are not taught that. Where for men my age, for them, failure is inevitable. It's a way to grow. Reporter: Yet, as accomplished as they are, grait Grat waiting at rates higher than guys often with better grades, many women are right miserable inside. Says a new book, enough as she is. Rachel Simmons has spend years documents the state of young women. Girms are showing depressive symptoms more than twice as much as boys. You to have downtime? That's a good question. Reporter: You all laughed. I don't find myself with a lot of downtime. When I do have downtime, I don't know what to do with it. What should I be doing now? I'm check my lists making sure I'm not missing something. It's something I'm working hard to add to my routine. You need things that bring you joy. I have a lot of downtime. I factor it in for my self-care. Reporter: What does that include? I don't study after dinner. At all. I do all my studying before dinner. It's worked really well for me. At the end of the day, I feel like I accomplished something. Reporter: When we're talking about stress, finish this sentence for me. Sometimes I worry that I -- Sometimes I worry that I'm not good enough. I think that -- in an environment like the this, it's easy to compare yourself to the person sitting next to you. That can start these things in your head instantly about, you're not good enough. Or you're not worthy. I try not to compare myself to others. But I think it happens naturally just because we're living in a space where, we're constantly seeing other people's performance an successes. I'm working on trying to look inwards and focus on myself. Reporter: In a world empowering them to be anything they want, we may have forgotten one key message for girls. That you don!t have to be perfect. What would you tell your high school self that you know now? You're not perfect. That's good. We need to live as people. Not these sort of perfect women robots. Reporter: For "Good morning America," Deborah Roberts, ABC news, northampton, Massachusetts. Rachel Simmons joins us. I have a 15-year-old and a 12-year-old. That pressure, you can feel it growing. You say it comes out if in unexpected ways, as well. I want the audience to do an activity with me. Everybody sit in your chair the way you think a typical guy sits in his chair. Well, they're right. Everybody isleaning back. What about the way you think a typical girl sits in her chair? Guy get more permission to take up space. Girls get the pressure to be in, quiet, small. You say one of the ways young women should be taught to deal with the stress is to be Kinder to themselves. Self-compassion. What is that? When you make a mistake, try to be gentle with yourself. Talk to yourself the way you would talk to a close friend. We're always so much nicer to other people than ourselves. That makes a lot of sense. You have a good analogy for this. Test it out. I was going to ask, who here has lost their keys. This is something we do in front of our children. Often we can be hard on ourselves. What do you say? I'm losing my mind. So the question is, if we could do something different in front of our kids, say, I lost my keys, this is stressful. It's going to be okay. We teach our girls not the beat themselves up. Sometimes there are real, stressful situations you can't wish away. How do we deal with those? We want to tell our teens stress is Normal. It's not their fault. They're under pressure. We're here for them. We want to teach them to have gratitude. When you're in the car with them, text them, say, what are you grateful for right now? When you can appreciate what you have in this moment, it's the best shield. Is there a difference the way moms and dads should deal with daughters? Datds have so much more permission Tory zis being perfect, the more you can screw up in front of you kids, the better for them. No problem on that Rachel. Thank you. She'll be back with more on teens tomorrow. A story about toxic social media pressure.

