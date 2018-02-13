-
Now Playing: 'Love Actually' star welcomes holiday travelers at Heathrow Airport
-
Now Playing: 'The One': 'Viral Love' with Jozen and Gina
-
Now Playing: Westminster Dog Show fan favorite not competing
-
Now Playing: Bill and Melinda Gates answer 10 tough questions in annual letter
-
Now Playing: Husband continues 39-year Valentine's Day tradition for wife with dementia
-
Now Playing: Puppy rescued from frozen water by officers
-
Now Playing: Choir performs 'Star Spangled Banner' in echoey hotel
-
Now Playing: Orange fight in honor of Carnival in Italian town
-
Now Playing: Hospital dresses up newborns like Team USA athletes
-
Now Playing: Teacher adopts her student and his little brother
-
Now Playing: Which voice assistant is right for you?
-
Now Playing: Parents slam so-called allergy bullying in new 'Peter Rabbit' film
-
Now Playing: The One: 'Worth the Wait,' with Kris and Dax
-
Now Playing: Ginger Zee shares 1st photos of baby boy, Miles Macklin
-
Now Playing: Facebook announces grants and funding for online groups helping their community
-
Now Playing: Prince William speaks out on girls and body image
-
Now Playing: How to make DIY Valentine's Day gifts: Sponsored by Michael's
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on must-have items for $20 and under
-
Now Playing: How addicts and their loved ones find 'strength' in online community
-
Now Playing: Meet the 2018 Gerber Spokesbaby