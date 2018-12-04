-
Now Playing: UVA women's basketball coach quits to fight for her daughter's adoption
-
Now Playing: Birth mom shares video she made for son before his adoption
-
Now Playing: Mother, daughter meet for 1st time live on 'GMA,' 30 years after adoption
-
Now Playing: 'It just felt right': Woman adopts baby after sitting next to pregnant woman on a pla
-
Now Playing: Woman adopts baby from pregnant mother she met on a plane
-
Now Playing: 'Avengers: Infinity War' pre-sale tickets already breaking records
-
Now Playing: New study in mice explores how breast cancer surgery may trigger cancer spread
-
Now Playing: Uber expands into rental cars
-
Now Playing: Missouri governor speaks out on 'witch hunt'
-
Now Playing: Cosby defense asks for mistrial
-
Now Playing: A replacement for House Speaker Paul Ryan
-
Now Playing: US military awaits Trump's decision on Syria missile strikes
-
Now Playing: National Enquirer paid to stop Trump rumor: Report
-
Now Playing: Cohen raids put 'Access Hollywood' tape in spotlight
-
Now Playing: Feds raided Cohen for records on secret deals
-
Now Playing: 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant describes costly error
-
Now Playing: US slams Russia for UN veto on Syria chemical weapons attacks
-
Now Playing: Students face off in 'Solve for Tomorrow' competition on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ask for charity donations in lieu of wedding gifts
-
Now Playing: Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson opens up about 'Rampage'