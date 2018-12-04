UVA women's basketball coach quits to fight for her daughter's adoption Joanne Boyle, who led the University of Virginia women's basketball team, resigned in order to finalize the adoption of her 6-year-old daughter from Senegal.

Birth mom shares video she made for son before his adoption Hannah Mongie, 21, recorded the video in 2016 just hours before her son, Tagg, was placed with his adopted family.