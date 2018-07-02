'Hangry' officially a word in the Oxford English Dictionary

The term, meaning bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger, was added to the Oxford English Dictionary in the January 2018 update.
0:35 | 02/07/18

Transcript for 'Hangry' officially a word in the Oxford English Dictionary

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":52902637,"title":"'Hangry' officially a word in the Oxford English Dictionary","duration":"0:35","description":"The term, meaning bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger, was added to the Oxford English Dictionary in the January 2018 update.","url":"/GMA/Food/video/hangry-officially-word-oxford-english-dictionary-52902637","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
