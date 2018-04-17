Dogs live large at Amazon's Seattle headquarters

Apr 17, 2018, 2:26 PM ET
PHOTO: An Amazon employee gives her dog a biscuit as the pair head into a company building, where dogs are welcome, in Seattle, Oct. 11, 2017.PlayElaine Thompson/AP FILE
WATCH Behind the scenes at the Westminster Dog Show

Dogs whose owners work at Amazon don’t have it so “ruff.”

Four-legged pets are welcome at Amazon, the e-commerce giant headquartered in Seattle.

PHOTO: An employee arrives with his dog inside Amazons Day One building in downtown Seattle, Sept. 27, 2017.Elaine Thompson/AP FILE
An employee arrives with his dog inside Amazon's Day One building in downtown Seattle, Sept. 27, 2017.

As many as 6,000 dogs “work” alongside their owners at the company’s headquarters, the company says.

Friendly dog to hikers: 'Don't worry, I'll go home when I get tired'

Rescue dog in Mexico has become a symbol of 'hope'

The tradition started early on in the company’s founding when a pair of married Amazon employees brought their Welsh corgi, Rufus, to work with them, according to Amazon.

PHOTO: Dogs and employees work side-by-side at Amazon headquarters. Amazon
Dogs and employees work side-by-side at Amazon headquarters.

PHOTO: Dogs work alongside employees at Amazon headquarters in Seattle.Amazon
Dogs work alongside employees at Amazon headquarters in Seattle.

PHOTO: A dog is photographed at the headquarters of Amazon in Seattle.Amazon
A dog is photographed at the headquarters of Amazon in Seattle.

The dog didn’t just nap on the job, but was a “productive part of the team,” even clicking the computer mouse to launch the early pages of Amazon.com, the company explains.

PHOTO: As many as 6,000 dogs share workspace with Amazon employees at the company?s Seattle headquarters.Amazon
As many as 6,000 dogs share workspace with Amazon employees at the company?s Seattle headquarters.

PHOTO: Amazon employees share their Seattle headquarters with dogs. Amazon
Amazon employees share their Seattle headquarters with dogs.

Today at the company’s headquarters, reception desks are stocked with dog treats, dog-friendly water fountains abound and one building has a “doggie deck” with a fake fire hydrant.

PHOTO: A dog belonging to an employee eyes a visitor inside Amazons Day One building in downtown Seattle, Sept. 27, 2017.Elaine Thompson/AP FILE
A dog belonging to an employee eyes a visitor inside Amazon's Day One building in downtown Seattle, Sept. 27, 2017.

The most popular dog breeds on campus are currently golden retrievers, Labrador retrievers and Labradoodles, an Amazon spokeswoman told ABC News.

The most popular names for dogs at Amazon are Lucy, Bella and Charlie, the spokeswoman noted.

PHOTO: An Amazon employee gives her dog a biscuit as the pair head into a company building, where dogs are welcome, in Seattle, Oct. 11, 2017.Elaine Thompson/AP FILE
An Amazon employee gives her dog a biscuit as the pair head into a company building, where dogs are welcome, in Seattle, Oct. 11, 2017.

Amazon employees also run an appropriately-named Instagram handle, @dogsofamazon.

For the rest of us, national “Take Your Dog to Work Day” will take place this year on Friday, June 22.

Comments