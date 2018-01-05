Transcript for ABC News' Rob Marciano rides a mechanical bull on 'GMA'

You guys eat but whenever there's a mechanical bull in the segment, you know you have trouble. I'm here with country singer Ben rue, our spokesperson for our sponsor Roche diabetes tool. You have a campaign as you partner with Roche called buck off diabetes. If thank you for having me. I could not be more excited than to be in New York City. I love the crowd. I love it. Yes, a lot of cool things going on. I released my brand-new single called "Let 'em loose" which speaks to living your life without fences that partners with this campaign which is a national awareness program, program that embodies this bold new attitude of taking on diabetes and I'm here talking about how we can save a buck and also donate a buck to a good cause. That's a new cool they have accu-check. They're fired up and people around the U.S., ow can we get involved via social media? I mentioned you can save a buck with the accu-check simple pay card which allows you to pay the same low price every time you buy your testing strips and you can donate a buck by taking your bull horns, y'all get your bull horns up. Hook 'em. Take a picture. 123457 it to your social media, #buckoffdiabetes and for every post that goes up roeshs diabetes care will donate a buck towards a diabetes-related organization. Fantastic. How about that for raising money? No, that's not. I have a challenge for you, rob. We have a bull right here that needs some attention. I heard that you are pretty good at this. You heard nothing, Ben. I want you to be the first one to show us your bull horns. All right. This is to raise awareness for diabetes. Ben, I don't know -- I've never done this before. All right, be kind to me. Let me wrap up, okay. I'm ready. Whoo! That was not eight seconds. I call unfair. All right. Thank you, Ben. #Buckoffdiabetes. I promise to ride that bull better next year. Michael. Back up to you. All right, thank you, rob. You did better than I think I would have done.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.