Transcript for The best and worst times to start a conversation with a stranger

I'll need a little audience participant on this one. We have some trending topics from our newsfeed this morning and I'll bring you the first one with a question. Is it okay to go up and talk to someone at the gym? Hmm. Yeah, this was it. A new article from "Gq" said it's fine as long as you follow the cardinal rule you don't interrupt someone's workout. How do you go up to somebody in the gym and not interrupt their workout? I don't know, George. That's a very good question that I'm not equipped to answer. Very good question so we'll do a little quick lightning round with our audience. Everyone has a red flag and green flag. I'll bring up some situations. If you think it's okay, you raise your green flag. If you think it's off limits you raise your red flag. You guys ready? All: Yeah!h Let's go. Is it okay to start up a conversation at the gym? Yes or no? Yes. It's kind of like a mixed bag here. A lot of people are in the gym. I'm here to work out. I don't want to talk to you. Some are in the gym to be social, not to work out. I got you. There's nothing wrong with D D trying, is there. I don't know about that. I know some women who go to the gym to have a conversation. Okay. Is it okay to start up a conversation on an airplane? Captive audience. I'll be honest with you. I don't want to sit next to some of you. I want to get on there and sleep. Oh, Michael. I want to sleep. I don't want to talk. How about at the doctor's office in a waiting room? No. Hey, what are you in for? A lot of noes. I have one more. How about at the sink in the public bathroom. Ooh. That's universal. Are you saying yes? You're saying yes? Security! I know. People say it's about the body language. You know, someone maybes eye contact with you, you can kind of -- Get a feel whether or not they're willing to have you approach. Take the cues. Not with this crowd. They're just going to -- That's it. Thank you for your participation, by the way, I'm

