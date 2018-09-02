Transcript for Facebook announces grants and funding for online groups helping their community

Now to our series looking at secret Facebook groups. Highlighting their communities that have provided support to millions of people. We received such a great response so Paula Faris has more on that and a big announcement from Facebook. That page on Facebook is really helping me out. Reporter: All week we've been learning firsthand from people who are sharing their successes and their struggles in the secret Facebook, from battling addiction. Because I not just about the addict. It involves the whole family. Reporter: To the woes of single parenthood. It's really shown me it's possible to raise your children alone. Reporter: And the brotherhood of black fathers. The friendships that I have developed within that time. Reporter: Thousands of new members flooding into the groups for support. Just minutes after they aired. Like black fathers which added nearly 6,000 new members. Surviving single parenthood an additional 3,000 and mommy2mommy, over 2,000 new members. I can't speak highly enough of these groups. Reporter: And the response inside the groups has been overwhelming. I'm so glad to be a part of this group. You guys are the best says one member. And another adding, thank you so much for this opportunity and spreading awareness. You just really feel like you're a part of something. Reporter: This morning, we're also hearing from you. Thank you so much for having this segment you did. Reporter: Viewers sharing with "Gma" your private Facebook virtual villages. I lost my mom when I was 17 so I depend on learning from other positive mentors. I have a bond now with them that I don't have with anybody else. Reporter: In a new radio interview, Facebook's CEO mark Zuckerberg says these private groups are empowering communities. Give people the freedom to share as much as you can and we succeed when we empower other PEOP. Reporter: And this morning, Facebook is revealing their community leadership program created to expand these groups to new heights. 100 of the community group leaders selected for the program will receive up to $50,000 for a special group initiative of their choosing and a lucky five community leaders will be awarded up to $1 million each to fund their proposal. We are incredibly inspired by the tens of millions of people who create communities on Facebook and nurture them every day and do positive things in the world but we wanted to do more. Reporter: For "Good morning America," Paula Faris, ABC news, New York. Pretty amazing story. I know. Facebook, yeah, I mean Facebook is stepping up putting a lot of money behind this. It's been amazing hearing all these stories this week. But we're not done. We'll continue sharing a lot more from other communities for everybody out there and looking forward to doing that. I think just opening the awareness, a lot of people didn't know these groups are out there. Well, to see the number, 6,000 new member, 3,000 new members with each and every day because people didn't know they had somewhere to go and talk. That they're not alone.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.