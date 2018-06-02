{"id":52863296,"title":"How a Facebook group is helping black fathers shatter stereotypes, support each other","duration":"6:33","description":"The private group \"Black Fathers\" has formed a community with over 30,000 members who empower each other with their individual fatherhood journeys. ","url":"/GMA/Living/video/facebook-group-helping-black-fathers-shatter-stereotypes-support-52863296","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}