Transcript for Meet the woman who created a mural to try to find a missed love connection

And we talked about this story the other day. On Valentine's day, I think it was part of "Pop news" with Lara Spencer. Yeah. Devin custalww made eye contact with a guy on the subway but never got to speak to him so posted an ad on the missed connections page and never heard anything until a billboard came up and painted on the side of a building in Brooklyn, I mean, put it out there. It was telling the mystery man to meet there on Valentine's day. Well, we were there to capture what happened when D went there for her potential date and you guys want to find out if she met Mr. Right. If he showed up. We want to know too and she is here. Devin custalow. How are you? Hi. How are you? So you went to meet the man you met on the train with the yellow shoes. Did he show up at the mural? He did not. But there was -- no, don't be sad. There was such a huge crew and I have been overwhelmed with support from literally all over the world. Have you been getting a lot of other date offers? Might be out of yellow shoes like getting completely overwhelmed. What was it about him? Supply think every day you see people on the subway where they catch your eye or walking down the streets and it was one of those thinks that we looked at each other and let's put it out there. If we never sear him again, okay. But imagine if we do and now we're here. So thankful it worked out in this way. Did other guys with yellow shoes so up. So many yellow shoes. So many. People very clearly did not fit the description and were like, I can buy some yellow shoes for you so it's been great. There were a couple of people that, you know, just in case he doesn't show up, there's backup. There were some people calling backup. That's your friend Hillary. She was with me. I had never heard the parade galle Galentine's day. Yes. At the core Valentine's day is just a great opportunity to celebrate the relationships, the friendship, the family. Those kind of connections and we're both really big on supporting other women and I think it's just been a great experience in that sense to just see how true friends can support you and how people all around the world can be excited for you and potentially finding a random stranger. Okay. So if you're on the train again and you see him again, will you be quiet and shy or are you going to go up and approach him. He has been talked about on "Good morning America." I have to tell him that. I can't just look at him and not say anything. Yeah, for sure. Hillary, you gave us news as well. There are a couple of backups that showed up. People that might be -- I mean, a handful, maybe three or four handfuls. So the good news is it has not turned you off from love. No, of course, I mean I've gotten stories from Croatia and -- Trinidad. Of people meeting love just in obscure places married 30 to 50 years. How could I be upset over that when I've been on messages that it does work out sometimes. If this isn't meant to be who is to say -- You might get a few more after today. I know. Devin, Hillary, thanks for coming out. I think it's a great story. Good look in our search for love. Love your spirit Yes, yes.

