Transcript for 10 dead after van hits pedestrians in Toronto

We begin with that deadly attack in Toronto where a man drove his van onto a busy sidewalk during the day. Ten people are dead. 15 injured. The 25-year-old driver is in custody after a standoff with police during which he begged to be shot. ABC's Tom llamas is on the scene with the latest. Good morning, Tom. Reporter: George, good morning to you. This is Yonge street behind me where this all happened. It remains closed at this hour. Canada's police call this one of the busiest streets in the country. A rental van turned that a killing field and has shaken Canada to its core and police aren't exactly sure why this man went on his rampage. Chaos on the streets of Toronto. A rental van turned into a murder weapon. This new surveillance video shows it barreling down the sidewalk. I just saw the guy go flying and heard the bang. The van plowed right into him. Reporter: The van plowing through pedestrians on a busy street during lunch time. Killing at least ten. Injuring 15 others. Some now fighting for their lives. So you're in a Starbucks and look outside and you see people getting mowed down. Yeah. I saw four people die right in front of me. They were wanting to go across the street to the mall and their life just ended right there. Reporter: Eyewitnesses describing the panic as the van swerved across multiple lanes of traffic and up on a sidewalk hitting people across 16 blocks. Really bad out there. I couldn't believe what I seen, man. It was like, oh, man, everybody, all these people on the streets getting hit one by one. Reporter: This is one of the largest crime scenes I've ever seen and that's because the path of carnage was more than a mile long. It's as far as the eye can see in both directions. The driver zooming down this sfreelt jumping onto the sidewalk mowing down anyone in his way. Officers finally stopping the van leading to the standoff in this video. The driver pulling an object from his pocket repeatedly pointing it at an officer. I have a gun in my pocket. I don't care. Get down. Reporter: The driver telling the officer to kill him. Shoot me in the head. Reporter: But the man was not armed and the officer never fired on him taking him down and handcuffing him. Police identifying the driver as 25-year-old alek Minassian, a motive still unclear. But police were seen entering his home. Neighbors tell ABC news Minassian was quiet and are in shock at what he's accused of. This is our first great tragedy of this kind in the Toronto area. And Toronto will never be the same again. Reporter: Toronto now a city in mourning. A makeshift memorial growing along the site of the attack. Overnight a moment of silence at the Toronto maple leafs game. Fans fighting back tears as "O Canada" filled the arena. ??? O Canada we stand on guard for thee ??? Reporter: And that game was exactly what so many here needed. A welcome distraction from all that death and destruction. Minassian is expected in court later today and Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau is expected to address the nation later today, George. Yeah, and, Tom, listening to those eyewitnesses when I was wired up for the special report. Not only the horror you get but real shock that it was happening in their town. Reporter: George, that's right. I've covered a lot of these mass killings, unfortunately and I've never seen a place that is more in shock than Toronto right now. Everywhere we go people stop us to tell us this kind of stuff just doesn't happen in Canada. As mass killings and vehicle attacks have grown across the U.S. And parts of Europe, people in Canada say this kind of stuff just doesn't happen here. Some even telling us Canada lost some of its innocence yesterday. Yeah, the presence of that police officer amazing. It was. Learning new details about that 25-year-old driver of the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.