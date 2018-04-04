Transcript for 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr. assassination

We'll turn now to the celebration of Dr. Martin Luther king's life. This morning marks the 50th anniversary of his assassination. He was shot on the balcony of the Lorraine motel in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1968. Americans across the country are participating in events to celebrate his legacy. One of them is taking place at king's grave site in Atlanta. Steve osunsami is there this morning. Good mornin Steve. Reporter: Good morning to you, Michael. From the king center right in front of Dr. King's gravesite where he and his wife are buried there are a number of events today here in Atlanta and Memphis all marking the half a century since the civil rights hero was assassinated. Last night in Memphis at the mason temple king's children spoke from the same pulpit where he delivered that I've been the mountaintop sermon. Hard to overstate how important he was and at the height of his noiolent work he was not the beloved American that he is today in many corners. This evening his surviving children plan to ring a bell 39 times just after 7:00 tonight exactly where I'm standing. King was 39 years old when he was assassinated at the Lorraine motel in Memphis. This will be the first time here in Atlanta that we've seen his three surviving children together publicly in some time. It is an emotional day for the three of them. There will be tributes and marches from C to coast and we are expecting thousands of people here. Michael. All right, thank you so much, Steve. As you said very emotional for everyone especially the family on this 50th anniversary. So few Americans had the impact of martin Luther king Jr. Will probably never see that

