-
Now Playing: Stormy Daniels sues Trump over NDA
-
Now Playing: White House says Stormy Daniels case won in arbitration: What's next for Daniels?
-
Now Playing: Who will design Meghan Markle's wedding dress?
-
Now Playing: Erin Andrews speaks out to raise awareness about cervical cancer
-
Now Playing: Beyonce, Jay-Z announce joint OTR II tour this summer
-
Now Playing: US Figure Skating reckoning with sexual abuse allegations against Olympic coach
-
Now Playing: Katy Perry swoons over 'American Idol' contestant
-
Now Playing: New details on parents accused of torturing 12 kids
-
Now Playing: Adult film star offers to return money to Trump's lawyer
-
Now Playing: Passenger's bag may have caused fatal NYC helicopter crash
-
Now Playing: Tillerson blames Moscow in ex-Russian spy poisoning
-
Now Playing: Trump, GOP face test in Pennsylvania special election
-
Now Playing: House Republicans move to wrap up Russia probe
-
Now Playing: Austin officials warn of suspicious boxes after explosions
-
Now Playing: Nor'easter brings threat of flooding, power outages to East
-
Now Playing: 3rd nor'easter in 11 days slams East Coast
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Tom Brady says a 'real love for the sport' has kept him from retiring
-
Now Playing: Makeup artist draws pop culture characters on her eyelids
-
Now Playing: Nail salon in Russia creates fabulous 3-D nails
-
Now Playing: Watch boy's incredible reaction to finding out he's going on vacation