Transcript for Airline's data breach hit 'hundreds of thousands' of customers

Okay, we'll move on to a new warning about a data breach from delta air lines. The company says hundreds of thousands of customers may have had their personal information compromised and our senior trsportation correspondent David Kerley is there with more on who may beaffected. Good mor. Repter: Good morning. Just not delta. R companies affected by this hack that used a California company's text chat software. It happened lastall but delta says it just learned about the ha the airline telling us that several hundred thousand of its custom may have been affected by this malwa actually scraping their data between September 26th and october2th. That inclu their name, their credit card number, expiration date, secure codes, even their addresses. The airline says it has its customers' backs will monitor their ct and cover any fraudulent charges. The other company hit, sears, said less than a hundred thousand customers were affect but has not told us whatt's going to do for I customers who might have been affected. So do we know how the hack happened and howl customers know I they've been affected? Right, so this California company, 24/7.ai has this software. If youought somhing it was getting your data. The cny won't tell us why it waited five months to tell delta. It says it has notified law enforcement.the best thing, monitor your credit. Are therehargeshat shouldn't be there if you did business with thesewo companies during that period last fall. T you, da

