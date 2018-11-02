The best moments from day 5 of the Olympics

ABC News' Amy Robach reports the highlighted stories of the day in the Olympics.
1:59 | 02/11/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for The best moments from day 5 of the Olympics
Let's go live to pyeongchang. Amy, good evening to you. Good morning to you. That's right his name is red Gerard. He's just 17 years old. Reporter: This morning team U.S.A. Winning its first gold medal. Red Gerard. Reporter: He was in last place heading into the final run delivering. The young athletes act on full display pulling out tricks and perfectly landings. The crowd pumped! Not at the highly anticipated men's downhill. The event postponed because of the very strong 45 mile an hour winds. Also canceled for the day the women's snow board qualifying event. The games have been filled with finesse. But also several slips and falls. Even a wardrobe malfunction. The biggest star of the game so far -- we've gotten three emergency alerts on our phones all in Korean, one for a shallow earthquake. One for fire dangers and then a third warning everyone to bundle up because of the dangerously cold temperatures. Tomorrow it's supposed to feel like 13 below zero.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

