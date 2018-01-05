Border Patrol begins processing migrants from caravans

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol informed Mexico it could let in eight people from the group of 20 migrants in San Ysidro, California, according to caravan organizers.
1:43 | 05/01/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Border Patrol begins processing migrants from caravans

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

