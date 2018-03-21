Transcript for Boston braces for 'four'easter'

The storm barreling up the east coast headed for Boston where they just finished digging out from the last nor'easter. They'll really been pounded and Linzie Janis is here. As we heard when whit they're tired of it in philly and new York but bostonians have come up with a special name for it. They are calling it the four'easter. Dropping more than 20 inches and expecting another up to 8 inches this. Is not snow I'm standing in, it is salt. The city has 28,000 tons of it at the ready and have already begun spreading it on the roads. The snowfall is expected to begin here around the evening commute. The heaviest accumulation will come overnight tonight into tomorrow morning. But already dozens of schools in the area are planning early dismissals for today. Some school districts have had so many snow days this season, they're having to consider giving up spring break vacation days or asking kids to come in on a Saturday. David. All right, Linzie Janis, our thanks to you, looks like they have the salt and they are ready. If anyone can handle it, it's

