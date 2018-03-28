Transcript for Brother of police-shooting victim escorted from City Hall amid protest

Now to fresh outrage overnight in Sacramento over the shooting death of an unarmed black man, stephon Clark. Demonstrators including stephon's brother disrupting a council meeting and there were demonstrators that blocked fans from getting into an NBA game again. ABC's kayna Whitworth is there in Sacramento and she has the latest for us. Good morning, kayna. Reporter: Robin, good morning. So demonstrators started here at city hall taking their concerns right to city leaders in a meeting that was scheduled to go into 11:00 P.M. But it was cut short. The mayor citing safety concerns. Everybody, take out your cell phone. Reporter: Overnight at the Sacramento city council meeting attendees urged to take a stand sending a message of justice. Does this look like a gun. Reporter: Hundreds flooding city hall demaendz handing change in the wake of 22-year-old stephon Clark's death killed March 18th after police mistook his cell phone for a gun. Our community is in pain. Reporter: But what was supposed to be an open dialogue at the city hall meeting at times became a chaotic scene. Clark's brother emerging yelling his name and leaping on thetable. Later the mayor abruptly adjourned the meeting after this happened. Protesters earlier removed from the chambers making their way back in and taking over the proceedings. Outside city hall, demonstrators marching onto the capitol building and the golden one center where once again they blocked fans from entering the arena delaying the start of the Sacramento kings game. While city leaders call for calm in the community the announcement was made that the California department of justice was asked to be involved in the investigation to provide independent oversight into the fatal confrontation captured on police body cams. Show me your hands. Gun, gun, gun. I thought by having an independent boat on this case would help bring confidence in our community that it was a thorough and fact-based investigation. Reporter: Now that independent investigation will also include a look at the Sacramento police department's policies and their use of force training. Stephon Clark's wake is planned for today and his funeral scheduled for Thursday. Robin. Kayna, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.