Child gets stuck in claw toy machine

More
An off-duty firefighter extricated the boy from the claw machine at a restaurant in Titusville, Florida.
0:42 | 02/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Child gets stuck in claw toy machine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52927009,"title":"Child gets stuck in claw toy machine","duration":"0:42","description":"An off-duty firefighter extricated the boy from the claw machine at a restaurant in Titusville, Florida.","url":"/GMA/News/video/child-stuck-claw-toy-machine-52927009","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.