Cohen raids put 'Access Hollywood' tape in spotlight

The White House has "deep concerns" about the direction Special Counsel Robert Mueller is heading, reports ABC News' Cecilia Vega.
1:14 | 04/12/18

Now to the latest on white house reaction to those raids and ifsident trump will attempt T fire special counsel robeuer the deputtorney general. Let's bring in ABC news senior white ho condent Cecilia Vega and "Access Hollywood" tape may now T center of the instigation, cecili reporter:ah, robin, moments of the trump campaign and here are 14 months into thresidencynd they are still havingnsr questions about . This white house says president has, quote, deep ns a the direction that the S counsel is Ta, but evehough this raid on con's office is separate and done by the I, the president and his allies a see as very muconnected. We know the president is furious, sources are telling us that aides H are in full on crisis mode, staffers are just beatown by this constant onslaught of questions. The president I tweeting this morning, take a. He's pushing back on aw York s"t saying if I want E robmueller in December as I would have fired him. Now, in the past the white house hade very clear despite thepresident' private musings, they said H no plans to him. Now when asked Sarah Sanders says, robin, we have no personnelcement. That is a differ. Thk you. George. M hereith Ronan farrow

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

