Transcript for Columbine survivor to share story at March for Our Lives

I am survivor of the Columbine shooting I was a student and senior. In April of 1999 and now I teach bilingual kindergarten. An unnerving. I was at lunch. It was mild noise in the camp sectarian. You know it's going nine island into the tables with most of the students it's. And yelling get down and staying happy and somebody sentencing and we knew that there our guns and so a lot of students ran outside and I ran upstairs. He. And into her first. Rooms that was aired just trying to get away from the Wii's and shooting was happening. And an island into science classroom about three hours Wear on Alaska and starts and got out. At a fire I'm going off for most of the tying the over. Sounds of bombs and guns went on for awhile and her students and the Randall who thought maybe they are going to die and they were writing letters home to their parents and just. It's thinking. Right now my parents style of them it's I play games with friends worst. Fear I had this when we finally got to leave the room. Swat team came in and at their job and bombings in TV people hiding up in the ceiling can't have your heads and random pollen. So that our us and the most anything. Some other end and teacher I me. Bring my name face and my name religious beliefs and how I hear about gun control Generale. I tried a little ice with east I'd. Have weapons and they don't own them personally. So I think the more we can be aware of safety make ends. Would be useful for people with the continued school shootings me. I find it saddening every time and I find it interesting the way in. The country has reacted after different ones seems like. One of our land he really seemed to have politically and and social activism lives and seemed permanently. I think. This conversation about teachers being armed is not and you and I just think it's gotten more recognition recently. The same thing with and nineteen years now after the column I'm shooting hand. My I remember distinctly my reaction because my friends and I laugh on it was recently. I understand that's not a conversation would be that the person we trained would be I'm. Eight for sign don't want another area of my life it's militarized or has the possibility. Of more weapons being involved and it. I would not speeded teacher that it would have their responsibility. Feeling like I'd have to use that weapon. As sad as that we're still having this conversation. And it's on to the point where it feels like. For trying to solve a problem. At the end of it. With gun control instead of looking at it seeking. It's day one and health issues. And we help the people around us suffering. But I am thankful that we are discussing god. That is part of the conversations my frustration when. My be the easy thing to address hazards and most obvious. Might this have the harder conversations.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.