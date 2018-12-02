Transcript for 3 dead in Grand Canyon sightseeing helicopter crash

Amy will be back. To the deadly helicopter crash in the grand canyon that killed three people on a sight seeing tour. This morning, four others are fighting for they lives. David Kerley has the latest on the investigation. Good morning, David. Reporter: Good morning, robin. We checked. Those four still in the same critical condition. This morning, investigators trying to determine was it weather, terrain, or something else? Three tourists were killed. Hoping to see the spectacular grand canyon. In the fiery explosion that followed the the crash, walking away from the wreckage right there is is a survivor. Emergency. Grand canyon. West for a hel horks down. Reporter: In the steep, rugged canyon, four survivors in all, including the pilot. The will to survive kicks in. It's a fight or flight syndrome we have inherent in every one of us. I'm sure that had a lot to do with their survival. Reporter: Not an easy rescue. First responders facing a 20-minute hike in the rugged terrain. They didn't air-lift everyone out for more than eight hours. Aing winds hampered their efforts. Witnesses saw the helicopter circling. I saw smoke and fire. Just hear the fire burning the helicopter. It's just really hard to watch something when you can't help. Reporter: The flight took off carrying six British tourists and the pilot from outside las Vegas. The company which extended sympathy and said it's cooperating fully H says it flies 600,000 passengers a year. The NTSB database citing 19 accident reports over the last 25 years. Including a crash in2001 that killed six. I think when people think about, am I getting on the airplane, that helicopter? You need to have done due diligence. Reporter: In the past ten years, 27 fatalities in sight-seeing helicopter crashes in the country. According to a search at the NTSB database. Investigators on the scene today. Thank you, David. To Ohio now, where two

