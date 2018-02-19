Transcript for Nearly two dozen family members kicked off cruise after brawl with security

We're back with the cruise ship chaos. Nearly two dozen members of the same family kicked off a carnival cruise after a wild brawl. Some passengers were so scared, they locked themselves in their rooms. Reporter: Robin, reports say it was near anarky. What may have started it all? Someone stepping on someone else's flip-flop. From that moment on, a nightmare of a vacation. Hardly the images you would expect from a ten-day cruise around the south pacific. What passengers say aboard the carnival "Legend." A seriouslies of brauls. It took to the last night to ruin everyone's trip. Ruin my honeymoon. It was terrible. Reporter: The man in the blue pins down the man in Orange shorts. Security encircles the pair. A woman throws herself on top. The kicking and screaming continues. At another point, this security guard bals his fist, drawing back his arm, as he's about to punch a woman in the face before stopping at the last minute. A cruise worker tries to swat away the camera from the person filming. According to carnival, wit auz large family of about two dozen that seemed intent on provoking fights. Some passengers blaming security for failing to maintain the escalating violence. Children watching as the adults tussle. Quite squared at the time. Feeling quite threatened. Reporter: Police were called to meet the ship a day before it returned home. The family forced to disembark as passengers watched. Carnival cruise told ABC news in a statement, our security team responded in several instances to extremely unruly behavior by these guests. The actions seen on the sid Crowe by our security team are not in line with our carnival values and policies. We are conducting a full investigation. And carnival also says it is offering a 25% cruise credit to the passengers. We should say, not everyone had a terrible time. Some passengers describes great cruise and avoided the fighting. But what a mess. I'm glad I didn't see any of my cousins in that one. Studied the video very closely. Thank you, gio. Coming up, "Black panther"'s

