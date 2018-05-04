Transcript for EPA head punches back in ethics scandal

Now to an embattled mem of the trump administrati, Scott Pruitt, the head of the EPA is under fire but he's fighting back, trying to defend himself as he faces mounting press to resign. ABC's Mary Bruce is on the story for us this morn good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, Paula. Well, these eical questions about Pruitt's behavior have be growing for weeks from concerns about his ties to a D.C. Lobbyist to questions AUT whether he's waste taxpayer money and now this morning Pruitt is punching back saying he's the victim of forces in Washington that want to destroy him and the trump agenda. As calls for his resignation grow, the embattled EPA head Scott Pruitt is pla defense. Any time that you do transformational things there are critics. Eporter: Speaking out in a ntentious interview with fox News. Do you takeresponsibility. I am fixing it. Do you take responsibility. I'm fixing the problem. Rorter: Will it be enough? The white house won't say if the president still has confidence in Pruitt. The preside thinks that he's done a good job particularly on the deregulation front but, again, we take this seriously and we're looking into it. Reporter: White house lawyers ar investigating after ABC ns broke the story of Pruitt's alleged sweetheart real estate deal. When he first moved to Washington, pruittaid just $50 a night to rent a room in this apartment. Far below the cost of similar uns. The owner, the we of a top energy lobbyist. Why is the president oy with this? The president is reviewing the situation. Reporter: Pluto is downplaying the arrangement. It was like an abnb tuation. Repor as Pruitt was paying for that room one of the lobbyist's clientsas given the green lit by the EPA for a major pipeline project. Now, the E says there is no connection between that deal and the apartment and the lobbyist says he did not directlyobby the EPA during this time. Ula, Pruitt insists this was done by the books. Ou mentioned in your piece that the white house won't say if thesident still has confidence in Pruitt and they seem to be growing increasingly frustrated by the situation. Reporter: Yeah Paula, while puicly the white house is offering its lukewarm support for Pruitt, privately sources tell uhe president I frustrated by all of this controversy and we know that his chief of staff calleruitt reportedly to tl him tt these negative headlines have got to stop and demanng to know if there are any more shoes to drop. Paula. Just one more distraction for the ainistration. Mary, than for your reporting.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.