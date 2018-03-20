Transcript for Explosion rattles FedEx facility in Texas

that breaking news, a package exploding at a FedEx facility in Texas. Reportedly filled with nails this. Is the fifth blast in the state in under a month. ABC's Marcus Moore is in Austin, has the latest for us. Good morning, Marcus. Reporter: Robin, good morning to you. Right now there is urgent work to figure out if that explosion at that facility in San Antonio is connected to a series of bombings here in Austin including one in this neighborhood where you see that hole in the ground. It was a powerful explosion caused by a trip wire that injured two men in their 20s. This morning, at 12:30 A.M., police responded to Ang explosion at this FedEx distribution center an hour outside of Austin. There's one person possibly injured from the sound of the device going off. Reporter: The medium-size box believed to contain nails and shrapnel. There were nails, metal in the bomb. Package was going to Austin. Reporter: As emergency personnel raced to the scene. Get me an engine out there as well, and just in case there's any subsequent bombs. Reporter: 500 agents already scouring the city trying to determine who could be behind the explosions here. We would like the bomber to reach out and talk to us. We think it's important to establish a dialogue, to find out why is this happening. Reporter: Two people have been killed and four injured. The latest explosion appeared to mark a frightening new change in strategy. The suspect used a trip wire in this neighborhood to detonate the bomb. Two men in their 20s were badly hurt after crossing the wires Sunday night. When I heard it was a bomb, I was really distraught and because it was one of our friends, one of our neighbors we've known for a long time. Reporter: There have been nearly 900 calls across the city about suspicious packages leaving residents here on edge. Every bomber leaves his signature because they tend to make their devices the same way every time. Reporter: And since the first explosion on March 2nd investigators have been trying to find any clues with these explosives to link it to the suspect. What they call trademark, a unique piece of the bomb. That same work will be happening not only here in Austin but also in San Antonio, David, where there is an urgent effort to figure out what caused that explosion at that FedEx facility. All right, Marcus Moore with the breaking developments for us this morning, thank you. Right to retired commander and chief inspector with the U.S. Marshals, Lenny Depaul. Good morning. The first thing they'll's try to do is see if it was headed to always sdmrn that's the determination and they got the best in the business with ATF. They're responding to the scene. Was that device heading to Austin, so that's the million dollar question. The other question is the sophistication involved. The one that happened in the last 24 hours used a trip wire. What did that tell you? The sophistication is now at a different level of the first three we all know that ended up on the porches is one thing but now you're putting them on the street, trip wire, it's transparent, possibly a fish wire, anybody could have detonated it, a child, anybody, so it's very sophisticated. Lenny, as you know initially they did not rule out the possibility of a hate crime. You had plaque and hispanic victims. Now you've had white victims in the last 24 hours so the motive still a mzstery here? Yeah, it is and you can't rule out anything. You have several hundred law enforcement downrange following up with these leads and whatnot so nothing can be ruled out. You're chasing a ghost and they can't rule out anything at this point. You were telling me you suspect this person is listening and watching the coverage. I think somebody is paying attention. I really do and they're throwing a curveball at law enforcement possibly going after residential area and planting this device in a residential area. These two guys happen to be walking down the street and detonate this thing and, you know, the public needs to remain vigilant and keep their eyes and ears open and see something, say something and do something. Commander, for the public watching, what's behind all the public overtures to the potential suspect? Well, that's the million dollar question, as well. I have my own personal opinions. You're dealing -- you're in Texas. Everybody is focusing on the weapons, the ar-15s and is somebody sending a sick message, I can kill a lot with bombs. Who knows what the motive is. Right now they're chasing a ghost and have to identify somebody. Commander Lenny Depaul, always good to have you. Michael.

