Transcript for Florida lawmakers pass gun bill after school shooting

More on the new measures to make schools safer after the shooting in Florida. Overnight, the state senate passed a bill. Approved some measures. Opposed others. Victor Oquendo has more. Reporter: It's been nearly three weeks since the shooting. Senators worked all through the weekend trying to get this done. Late Monday nigs, they passed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school public safety act. It includes increased funding for gun and school safety and mental health resources. It establishes a three-day waiting period for most firearm purchases. Bans bump stocks. Raiseses the age to purchase guns to 21. There are a pro vision in the bill to arm certain school employees. That program is named after Andy feis, the hero coach at Stoneman Douglas who died shielding students from gunfire. There were proposals to ban all assault-style rifles. Those were rejected. This bill goes to the house. The legislative session ends on Friday. They have work to do. Victor, thank you. How about a heart-warming

