Florida lawmakers pass gun bill after school shooting

More
A bill passed by the Florida Senate would raise the age to buy a gun to 21, establish a three-day waiting period for gun purchases and ban bump stocks.
1:07 | 03/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Florida lawmakers pass gun bill after school shooting
More on the new measures to make schools safer after the shooting in Florida. Overnight, the state senate passed a bill. Approved some measures. Opposed others. Victor Oquendo has more. Reporter: It's been nearly three weeks since the shooting. Senators worked all through the weekend trying to get this done. Late Monday nigs, they passed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school public safety act. It includes increased funding for gun and school safety and mental health resources. It establishes a three-day waiting period for most firearm purchases. Bans bump stocks. Raiseses the age to purchase guns to 21. There are a pro vision in the bill to arm certain school employees. That program is named after Andy feis, the hero coach at Stoneman Douglas who died shielding students from gunfire. There were proposals to ban all assault-style rifles. Those were rejected. This bill goes to the house. The legislative session ends on Friday. They have work to do. Victor, thank you. How about a heart-warming

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53547181,"title":"Florida lawmakers pass gun bill after school shooting ","duration":"1:07","description":"A bill passed by the Florida Senate would raise the age to buy a gun to 21, establish a three-day waiting period for gun purchases and ban bump stocks.","url":"/GMA/News/video/florida-lawmakers-pass-gun-bill-school-shooting-53547181","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.