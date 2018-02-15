Transcript for Florida school shooting suspect had been expelled: Police

You're looking at that terrifying scene in parkland, Florida. Students evacuating Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school on Valentine's day after a 19-year-old gunman opened fire in one of the deadliest school shootings ever. Another community reeling from violence and back to George who is there in Florida. George. And, robin, you saw those pictures of those students leaving. So many schools now, so well taped for something like this to happen and so many of the students who were going through this at first thought this was just another drill. We also have heard from president trump since the shooting. He started out tweeting his condolences. Just moments ago he added this on Twitter. So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities again and again. To Tom llamas for more outside the shooter's home. Tom. Reporter: Good morning to you. More and more police are showing up and searching this home where the alleged shooter lived with his friend and his friend's family and trying to figure out why exactly Nikolas Cruz did that at his former school. Now, earlier this morning we got fresh video of the alleged shooter heading to the Broward county jail in ft. Lauderdale. That's where he will be held until he goes to a bond hearing. We expect that to happen later today. The latest numbers we're getting from police and law enforcement sources are staggering. 17 people dead. Among the dead are students, of course, and adults, 15 injured including the suspect and among those injured at least five right now are fighting for their lives and we say those numbers and it is so painful and our thoughts and prayers go out to all those families. There were warning signs and spoke to friends and former classmates of the alleged shooter who say he was obsessed with guns and that he had threatened at least once before to shoot up the school and see those haunting images when students with their hands raised were evacuated by the school as S.W.A.T. Members went inside to see that whatever kids survived were okay and we can confirm this morning that the gun used was an ar-15, an assault rifle and according to our reporting, that gun was purchased legally by the suspect who was only 19 years old. George, back to you. Okay, Tom. Thanks very much. As you said, other students have said they saw disturbing social media posts from the shooter and moments ago I spoke to Jim Lewis, the family who took him in after his adoptive mother died. I imagine the family must be devastated. They can't believe it. Took in this young man, his family, his mother just recently died. He knew their son very well. This happened around Thanksgiving? Mother died November 1st last year. He moved with them in Thanksgiving and they took him in because he really didn't have another place to go and was good friends with their son and they don't know what to make of this. De didn they didn't see this coming. Have they had a chance to speak with him after. No. He said something about Valentine's day. He was supposed to go et up and go to the father to the adult education school he was going to but made some comment, it's Valentine's day. I don't go to school on Valentine's day. You say they saw no signs. He built up quite an arsenal. They knew he did have an assault rifle. Yes, and he brought it into the home and it was in a locked gun safe. That was the condition when he came into their home that the gun was locked away. None of the gas masks or any of the other magazines he was reported to have had. No, we didn't see -- the family didn't see or know about any of those. Their son brought in for questioning. This son, which is how I got involved, was brought in last night to see what he knew and when he knew it and he's been totally debriefed and law enforcement let him go home and indicated he is no longer a person or suspect of interest. He had friends at that school. He is totally unbelievably in shock that his friend could have done anything like this. He had been expelled from school. Other students said they saw, you know, his arsenals on social media. Some strange behavior but you're saying the family never had any indication. I spoke to the father. They're not social media people, they don't go on to it. Haven't really spoke to the son that much about it but simply T they indicated they saw nothing like this coming. They never saw any anger, no bad feelings about the school. Depressed because his mother died and that situation but trying to work himself out of it. Getting some help. Getting some therapy. He had been going to therapy. My understanding he was getting started in some therapy and they were trying to help him. Never talked about any resentment against the school or any particular student in that's the thing that is surprising to them. That he would go to the school. I don't think he had been there since he left last year and didn't really keep in touch with any other people there other than this other young man who befriended him. How are they holding up today? They're hurt. They're hurt and shocked. They're not at their residence which is still being searched with their concept by law enforcement and they're just like everybody else trying to make some sense of this and

