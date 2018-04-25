-
Now Playing: Does dark chocolate make you smarter?
-
Now Playing: Magician David Blaine performs tricks on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Dark chocolate may make you smarter, study suggests
-
Now Playing: Why Don't We gives acoustic performance of 'Trust Fund Baby'
-
Now Playing: Rachel Weisz compares her new romance drama to 'Shape of Water'
-
Now Playing: Meek Mill released from prison
-
Now Playing: Why Don't We gives a special live performance of 'Trust Fund Baby'
-
Now Playing: Ronan Farrow on the 'transformation' in America
-
Now Playing: 'Dancing With the Stars' couple welcomes twins
-
Now Playing: What are the new rules in a post-#MeToo workplace?
-
Now Playing: Kourtney Kardashian meets with lawmakers to talk clean cosmetics
-
Now Playing: Guessing game continues for name of new royal baby
-
Now Playing: New concerns about fake reviews on Amazon
-
Now Playing: Ex-NFL cheerleaders offer to settle lawsuit for league meeting
-
Now Playing: Husband of woman killed on Southwest flight speaks out
-
Now Playing: Latest details on George H.W. Bush hospitalization
-
Now Playing: Hear the 911 call that led to capture of Waffle House suspect
-
Now Playing: New details about suspect in deadly Toronto attack
-
Now Playing: How to copy Meghan Markle's favorite workout
-
Now Playing: The #MeToo movement: How it's affected the workplace