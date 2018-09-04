Transcript for Investigators look for causes in 2 bus crashes

Turning now to two urbing crashes frightening imagf a bus crashreaking ernight here in New York. This as officials invest into that devastating B disaster I Canada carrying a junior hockey team colliding with a tractoriler killing 15 including 10 players. C's senior trartation correspondent David Kerley joins us with the St. Good morning to you, David. Reporter: Good morning. First thisnight bus crash. It was bus full of students rning from a spring break T Europe. They had ld at JFK are on their way home to long Island. Authorities say that T dver apparentlyn'tiliar with the low bridges on the southern E parkway on long all 44 on board were hit - hurt, rather. O seriously ou can see.the large P of that roof jus sheared butost of the M injs were minor and to that other crash where a Y hoc team lost nearlyalf ofir players in a crash jt a couple ds ago. Overnight the Canadian prime minister Andis just two of the thousands who came to remember the 15 hockeyrs and S killed in T bus crash. Ly every person in this small town of 6,000 touched in so by the tag the heoach among the dead. He talked Abo the fact that the humboldtroncos werebout no building hoc P but ti amazing young men and that's what we had inur organization was ama young men. And that was Dar belief. Reporter: The bus was heading to a hockey tournament when it was hit in the side by a tor trailer. 14 red, three critically a powerful image of some of the players in the hospit E cause of the crash isti being determined. Among the playersill Jaxon Jo, Schatz was just awarded player of T month queen Elizabeth sayiur thoughts andyers are with who H lost so much, with their families and with all Canas O grieve with them at this difficutime. Gofundme page toelp the families and team has surpassed its $4 million goal. We'll need be thereor each other, not justweek, not months but it it could be longer. Reporter: Truck driver rvived and has B questioned police. Over the weekend,henhl paying tribute several teams wea the Jerseys of thencos. And you see others tapping their stick on the ice as message to those who were St. Thorities in Canada say T are looking at all possible causes, Amy, iding the weather. No determination yet what caused accident. All right, David Kerley, thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.