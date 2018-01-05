Israel prime minister says 'Iran lied'

More
Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel has obtained thousands of Iranian documents detailing Tehran's past nuclear weapons development program.
1:51 | 05/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Israel prime minister says 'Iran lied'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54847941,"title":"Israel prime minister says 'Iran lied'","duration":"1:51","description":"Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel has obtained thousands of Iranian documents detailing Tehran's past nuclear weapons development program.","url":"/GMA/News/video/israel-prime-minister-iran-lied-54847941","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.