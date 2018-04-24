Transcript for Latest details on suspect in deadly van attack

Learning new details about that 25-year-old driver of the van. Let's go to Pierre Thomas for more on that end of the story. Good morning, Pierre. Reporter: Robin, good morning. Our sources are describing alek Minassian as 25 from the Toronto area. Now, we're being told last night that he was completely suicidal. Neighbors are describing him as a loner, not social at all. In addition to searching his home, Canadian authorities are looking at his social media footprint, searching for any hint at motive and U.S. Intelligence is checking as well. But the issue law enforcement sources were talking about last night is how attack by vehicle is becoming the preferred method of assault. We don't know yet if this is terrorism but since 2016, more than 100 people have been killed, more than 500 people have been injured in these kind of attacks. Over and over authorities are seeing these attacks popping up and, robin, I have to tell you with so many streets, so many sidewalks, police simply don't know what to do. I bet not. All right, Pierre, thank you.

