Transcript for Texas dad's in-laws arrested for allegedly helping the man's ex-wife kidnap their son

We want to start this half hour with a parental child abduction case making headlines. A father helping an U usual legal move brings his son back. Good morning. This smiling 8-year-old little boy is at the center of a year's long custody battle. A father has new hope. There is no end to this. It goes on and on and on and on. Reporter: This morning a glimmer of hope for this Texas father. Just imagine your child who is in your house who you love waking up one day and they're not there. Reporter: Nico Brann's grandparents arrested in Miami. According to a criminal complaint Carlos and jemima Guimaraes conspired to kidnap Nico to Brazil. Nico's father Christopher said he agreed to let their son travel with his wife for a wedding, but they never returned. He said he can only see Nico when he travels to Brazil. I've been to Brazil over 20 times. She decides when I get to see him. Reporter: The five-year saga striking a cord with David Goldman whose battle to bring his son back from Brazil finally ended. I understand what it's like and those lonely nights and just the wondering and missing and not knowing how your son is. Reporter: Christopher said he leans on David to get him through. An attorney for Marcelle Guimaraes saying it's absurd to detain the parents of her client saying Brazil has decision to decide the future of the child. That's the reason I fight as hard as I do so he'll remember his dad. The family tells ABC news the parents are not involved and Chris had regular access to any co. They face up to eight years in federal prison if convicted on conspiracy and kidnapping charges. This case is only escalated. Thank you. Let's check the wear again

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.