-
Now Playing: Husband of woman killed on Southwest flight speaks out
-
Now Playing: Hear the 911 call that led to capture of Waffle House suspect
-
Now Playing: Weather radar picks up widespread bird migration
-
Now Playing: White House says Trump will defend VA nominee
-
Now Playing: Trump, first lady host 1st state dinner
-
Now Playing: 2 police officers, employee shot at Home Depot
-
Now Playing: 2 police officers shot and critically wounded: Authorities
-
Now Playing: Former President George H.W. Bush 'appears to be recovering': Spokesman
-
Now Playing: Manhunt underway for person of interest in shooting of 2 police officers, civilian
-
Now Playing: Music man behind 'School House Rock' dies at the age of 94
-
Now Playing: Husband of woman killed on Southwest flight shares how he got the news
-
Now Playing: Pilot forced to eject from F-16 fighter jet after crash
-
Now Playing: Firefighter rappels from roof to save workers after scaffold collapse
-
Now Playing: Husband of Southwest victim remembers the moment he learned his wife was dead
-
Now Playing: Witnesses describe moment police shot and killed a man in a Walmart parking lot
-
Now Playing: Dozens of endangered right whales seen feeding off Mass. coast
-
Now Playing: Bill Cosby's lawyer tells jury verdict should not hinge on #MeToo movement
-
Now Playing: Melania Trump's hat steals the show during first official state visit
-
Now Playing: Dead man's finger used in effort to unlock phone by police
-
Now Playing: Flight records contradict Trump claims on Moscow visit: Report