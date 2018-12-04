Transcript for Missouri governor speaks out on 'witch hunt'

The latest on that Sal facing the governor of Missouri Ng back after release ofegations about the extramaritff that already has him facing any charge. Amy ise with that story and Eric greitens is using the term witch-hunt. He did use that word and the good once a rising star in the Republican party long ago as you admitte having that affair with his hairstylist but now a report from the state legislators claim that began with physically aggressive unwanted sexual unter initiated by the govr. This moing, Missouri governor Eric gens fg new calls for his resignation as a newly released report includes legations of forced sexual encounters between greitens and the woman he admitting having a month'ng affair witfore running for office in 2015 We're not scared by their lies andot afraid of their lsehoods. Reporter: Greitens always was consensual but she ced he blackmailed her and band to stay silent. Now she's going a step further saying he sexually assaulted her. He denies her claims but in the Han 25-paget including testimony from the governor's one-time mistress accuses the former nav a. Of forcing a bear hug after she was cg when E attempted to L hisasement before what she says was first sexual encounter. Earlier she says here shirt exposing hergainst her will. Also accuses greitens of striking her, spitting in her face and calling her obscene names.greitens a once rising political star who swept into office Pring F values -- I am a very proud husband and father. Reporter: --GHT the attention of major Republican fills includingonald trump. Even bought theai Eric greitens for esident.com a charged with a felony for invasion of privacy and facing a special investigation, the governor says he's the victim of a witch-hunt. Thisas a private mistake that has nothing to do with governing anduldn't be about politics people are Tur that personal mistake into a political spectacle and telling new lies about it Reporter: Greitens and his wy zeroing on a claim made by his mistress that he apped a photo O her while indfolded and partially nude in T basement, something she sayshe can't clearly rber seeing describing it as like remembering it through a M. Her attorney responsibility for hisions governor greitens hasided to let T attack my ct bymischaracterizher deposition testimony. Adding, it ise to set the cord straight. Tens goes on trial next H on the invasion of privacy charge and in the meantime, missouriislators are expag their investion and will make recommendations about whether to impeach him and ll reportsreleased ns said this, the accusations published in the E committee's report Wille cttradicted by the facts that emerge in our in just 33 days aourt of law in Missouri know truth and prove my innocence. So, GE, we'll knowe more in about a month. L more. Anks. Dan Abrams back for more on th so, da thisj lay tiff posed the stakes litical a andses impeachmt legally. No question. This report I action ths far serious than criminal ges. I mean say I'm looking forwto clearing my name in a court of law. The allegation against him criminal court doesn't relate towhat was in -- The minorebout -- relatiinor charge. Invasio of privacy facing count for alleg taking a picture ofere without her concept and transmitting it. What thiseport indicates sexual assault. He is not charged criminally with aual assault and you know, there a tracks here that he's got to be doing against, obviously the criminal oneeing the more portant on Right, and the trialay come first so how does heend himself? Fir on the invasion privacy it has to B either didn't take the picture or it wasconsensual. Becaif he tookhe picture and I wasn't consensual and he transmitted ithere's no question that -- The quest is do prosecutorve thecture? I think there's no quen they have the picture. Ink the qion is going be did he -- I he going to be -they be able to prove he took and S it was not consensual. The bigger quest again about these more serious altions here will likely not be addressed in T criminal case. You couldlwdd charges later but for now, ieems those are going toem in the political M. He's calling this political wihu this report came from members of his ownparty. E ICANs and two Democrats wrote this report wh I why you're not hearing him basic say is all litics. Bee the problem is he can't ally argue that. Look, they believes credible. That report it clear they viewed her account a credible.he's in a tough spot. Dan abra thanksy much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.