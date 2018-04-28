Transcript for North and South Korean presidents pledge peace at summit

here this morning with Kim Jong-un back home in North Korea after that historic summit with South Korea. We're now seeing how the dictator is presenting the news to his own people via as you see right here state media. But what a moment that was as they were shaking hands and president trump is sounds off about the prospects of peace in the region. We begin with Terry Moran. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, guys. Well, north Korean state immediate were is hailing the summit as a, quote, immortal achievement for Kim Jong-un and, quote, a realization of his blazing love for his country but significantly they aren't actually playing any sound from the summit, so north Koreans aren't going to hear what Kim Jong-un actually said. Here in South Korea people still buzzing about it. Those stunning images inconceivable just a few months ago. Kim Jong-un taking that historic step across the border and then right away hand in hand with president moon of South Korea stepping back into North Korea almost as if the two were symbolically erasing the border and they both seem determined to make the summit a success even involving their wives in the effort and at the end of the day they did reach a deal to bring a formal end to the Korean war by the end of this year and denuclearize their peninsula. That said, all the details on how those deals would actually work, that's all tbd, left to the big upcoming summit between Kim Jong-un and president trump. Terry, let's talk about that big upcoming summit expected to take place in the next month or so. You've been reporting that Singapore is the likely spot. Why is that? Reporter: Well, that is one of the leading contenders and it shows just how challenging this whole summit will be that the location was a hard negotiation. Both sides want it on neutral ground and another limiting factor, Kim Jong-un's planes, his fleet of planes are so old they only have a range of a couple thousand miles so it had to be in the neighborhood. H Singapore right at the top of the list, but Mongolia is making a bid too so we'll see where that summit is going to take place, if it does right now, still no firm date. Interesting it could come down to Kim Jong-un's plane reach, Terry. And Mongolia. And Mongolia. Terry, thank you.

