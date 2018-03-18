Transcript for Nurse takes stand in murder trial of Atlanta businessman

We do want to start with the murder trial of a prominent attorney in Atlanta who shot his wife. Wild case. Tex Mciver says his gun went off in the car but the prosecution says he meant to do it. Jurors are now getting to see what happened when the couple arrived at the hospital. And whit Johnson is here with more. Whit, good morning. Good morning. The trial of Claud "Tex" Mciver revolves around a question was it an accident or was there a plot. Something more sinister. The first week of testimony taking jurors step-by-step through the horror of that night which were Diane Mciver's dying words. That fateful night a bleeding Diane Mciver arriving at the hospital. Her husband tex a powerful attorney appearing quiet and calm. She said it was an accident. Reporter: Dr. Suzanne hardy was beside her in the trauma room. Just how close she was to her patient as Diane went into cardiac arrest Dr. Hardy said Diane said I'm dying. I'm going to die. Hardy said she replied asking Diane if she wanted to see her husband. Can you tell me what the answer was. No. The victim's final moments in the behavior of her 75-year-old husband now the key focus of the trial. You thought he was guilty when they drove into the er, didn't you? I didn't even know when he drove in. Reporter: The case dom nailed Georgia headlines since September 2016. Many Mciver it fatally shooting his wife from the backseat of an SUV. The gun going off, he says, by accident while a friend drove the couple through an unfamiliar neighborhood. But one nurse taking the stand saying Mciver's actions that night appeared suspicious. I had the impression that there was a plan being enacted. Reporter: But while that dramatic video played in the courtroom, jurors saw an emotional Mciver turn away unable to watch. What I witnessed on the video was someone acting appropriately, you know, disturb the by what had happened showing a sense of urgency, rushing towards the medical personnel. Trying to get his wifehelp. Testimony will resume tomorrow at some point next week. We expect to hear from perhaps the most critical witness in the case, the woman who was driving the car when the gun went off. Dan and Paula. Yeah, we'll definitely want to hear from her. And look into more about the marriage itself. Were there they cracks are 0 anything like that they have to explore in the case. These are the big questions. Whit, thank you very much.

