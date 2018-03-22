Transcript for Parts of East Coast buried in snow and ice

The snow is leading to a messy commute for millions along the east coast this morning. That is a live look at Philadelphia. But with all that snow, some people are making the most of it having some fun on their snow day. This is what happened outside of the capitol. Snow is not going to keep them in the house. Skiing to work. It is causing real trouble. More than a foot of snow has fallen so far across five states. That snow and ice leading to more than 5,000 canceled flights affecting travel coast to coast and this morning nearly 90,000 are waking up without power. And this cold weather, to not have power. Full team coverage up and down the east coast as you can see. We'll start with rob. He's right here in times square. Good morning, rob. Good morning, robin. We played this record before, haven't we? Still snowing in parts of eastern new England and long Island. This is what it's looked like for the past 24 hours. Not fun traveling. Long Island really getting hit hard. Philadelphia got hit hard, as well. The snow eaters were out there after Brooklyn got some trees down. Not too many power outages. Certainly thousands of flights delayed. At one point Baltimore ran out of de-icing fluid and will get more today and hopefully get operations back up and running. Total, bay shore, Long Island, 19.3 inches. Parts of Pennsylvania, 19 inches. Bayville, New York, New Jersey, 13 13.5. 4.1 in D.C. All right, our storm continues to swirl and expect it to exit towards the north and east but before it does that it will dump more in the way of snow across suffolk, Long Island, suffolk county and eastern Massachusetts which for the most part has been unscathed with this but it's snowing there now and they're expecting wind as we go throughout the day. For that we go live to Linzie Janis who is in Boston for us. Good morning, Linzie. Reporter: Good morning, rob. You can see the snow coming down and it is the wet, sloppy stuff. You can see it is coating the grass here and the roads, drivers are being asked to be extremely careful. This nor'easter already wreaking havoc from Maryland to Connecticut. Overnight in the path of nor'easter number four, millions of Americans from Maryland to New York hit with more than a foot of snow. Violent winds and rain. And slick deadly roads. Accidents and sidelined cars all over. It's like there's ice on the bottom and then there's snow on top that makes it extra slick. Reporter: In New Jersey alone at least 169 crashes recorded. Including this tractor trailer that slid off the interstate. Over the guardrail and into trees. It's enough. It's enough of this nor'easter. How many, four? Reporter: Snowplows no match for wet slushy streets. It doesn't make sense. Why is it a winter wonderland in March? It's really terrible. I didn't really think it would be this bad to be honest. Reporter: The governor of new York even lending a hand helping one sidelined truck. The snow expected to keep coming down here in Boston until around lunchtime. This nor'easter not as bad as expected but Boston public schools have been closed and parents are upset about that because it means that students are going to be going to classes until June 28th, robin. Ooh. All right, Linzie, thanks very

