Transcript for Police release 911 calls from inside Stoneman Douglas shooting

Reporter: Nikolas Cruz has removed his not guilty plea, but he is not pleading guilty either. He is standing mute, and this is a legal move. His public defender is saying he will not plead guilty while death is on the table. Releasing new 911 calls, parents fearing for their children's lives and one of the calls coming from inside the school. 911, what is your emergency? Hi. My daughter just texted me from school. She is at Stoneman Douglas in parkland, and she says there is an active shooter. Reporter: This morning, we're hearing the frantic 911 calls as 17 students and teachers twr gunned down. She said she is behind the desk right knnow, but the shots were close. The shots were close to her? Yes. Close to her. She is behind the desk. Reporter: One call coming from inside the school. Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school is being shot up. Being shot up? Are you at the school? I can't hear you. Are you at the school? Reporter: Parents desperately dialing 911. He said, shots, shots, shots. Mom, god. We do have a call put in for dispatch. There are multiple police officers on the way out there, okay? Reporter: You hear a mother talking to her child inside that school. I love you. I love you. Thest going to be fine. Can you hide somewhere? Can you play dead? If he shoots, you need to play dead. If he shoots, play dead. Reporter: We're hearing transition manies from school deputy Scott Peterson. I think we got shots fired. Possible shots fired. 1200 building. Arer Peterson has resigned after not taking any action. According to the new time line, he responded a little more than a minute after the shooting started. We're looking at the 1200 building. It will be the 300 building off of Holmberg road. Reporter: He believed the shots were coming outside any of the school buildings. It took law enforcement 11 minutes and 15 seconds to enter the freshman building after the first shot was fired. And today Florida governor Rick Scott will be meeting with the victims' families. That new gun and school safety bill is in his hands. He says he is going to thoroughly review it. He has two weeks to sign it, George. And one of the survivors met with the president and the first lady yesterday. Reporter: A big day for that student in D.C. Not only did he meet with the president and the first lady, but a number of leading lawmakers as well. He is trying to spread the word about a new app that focuses on mental health and students. Remember later this month, hundreds of thousands of students are expected to March on the nation's capital to protest gun violence. Thanks very much.

