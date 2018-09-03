Transcript for Pros and cons of keeping daylight saving time year-round

yet, but daylight saving time starts this weekend. We were talking about something else before we came on. So T.J., try to save us right here. You got this thing now. One state is going to experiment with year round. And what state would you think would try to do something and stand out like this? California. No. The great state of Florida. Yet, the sunshine state actually wants more sunshine. What they want to do, and what we are talking about, they would turn their clocks ahead on Sunday and leave it there all year. Amen. Never have to change it again. You say amen to that, but they would be the first state to do this. They have passed this, and it's on the governor's desk now, and we don't have an indication yet. I thought about this all the time. I can't believe it's the first state to do it. You have to turn your clock back, aren't you depressed? It's black at 4:00 P.M. Someone that works on Sunday, I like that one Saturday a year where you get the extra hour, but it's not worth it. We're hijacking t.j.'s segment. This is what I want. I want your life that I am bothered to having to change my clock. I don't like it when it gets dark at 4:00 at night. Here's the brob wiproblem with it. We have 26 other states who want to tinker with the clocks, but they want to opt out. But you would have one clock, and you would stay on standard time. Florida is different. They want to stay on daylight saving time all year. That would be the right one. Exactly. But it takes literally an act of congress. You can opt out, but you can't stay on standard time, and be the only state to do so. It sounds crazy, and we know standard time, four months out of the year. That's standard in day llight saving time. Here are pros and cons. You already got this. She knows the answers already. You get more sunlight if you're on daily saving time. It's safer for the roads because driving at night, you're on the way home, andst T it's safer. It's good for the economy. The downsides are health concerns. To your point, if you have to switch your clock, ct changes your rhythm, increases gas consumption if people are on the road actually and using up more productivity is down if you have to change as well, but the other side to that is getting up in the morning, 8:30, and it's still dark when you are dropping your kids off at school. That happens in some places in Florida, and if you want to watch the Lakers play, the game starts at 11:30 for you now. The ball drops in New York in times square, and it's 1:00 A.M. There are pros and cons, but this is a thing that was put in place in World War I to say fuel. We don't have those things. I think it's great. The first time that has ever been a problem. I always do, George. I don't usually have so much time to explain myself. Just go with it. Thank you, T.J. We appreciate it.

