Transcript for Residents say navigation apps are causing accidents

We are back with crazy accidents taking over one of the busiest and most dangerous streets in the count residents are say navigation apps may beo blame for these crash in Los Angeles. ABC's whit Johnson is there the scene. Good mng, whit. Reporter: Michael, good morning. Baxter street one of the top ten steepest sts in the country, take a look a this incredible slopeind me and pretty much everywhere you look you can see casualties from recent accidents like this banged up street sign here. Recently navigation apps have en leading peo here looking for a shortcut. Neigs say the problem is only getting worse. Look out. Look out. There you go. Reporter: Baxter street, los Angeles, one of the steepest most dangerous residal roads in America. A daredes playground. A coll magnet leaving cars in front yards, on curbs, even upside down. So this has kind ofn landing pad for some of these cars. Looked like a plane crashed through my front yard. Reporr: Now aft recent influx in traffic residents have had enough. Hear a lot of screaming. Reporter: Screamingy. Yeah. A lot of "f"bombs. Show me the Baxter lane. It's sort of like this Just walk around like that. Reporter: Theple who live here say popular navigation apps likewaze are sending commuters down their road hoping to avoid traffic. The results at times disastrous. The Traff like is one thing Bue safety concern is what's coning this neighborhood. Where was this sn originally. In front the house. Right there. Here they took out the entifence. There was a fence here. Yeah. It' a blind drop like a roller coaster. It's literally like a roller aster. Reporter: W tried it out. 'T see a thing, one, two, ree, four, my N is not long enou at five seconds and then you can see the street again. Google which O waze tells ABC news our map reflects any measuresen by local agencies to protect their citizens. Should the local agency decide to restrict Baxter et, this change will be taken into account. Neighbors recently had a fiery exchange with city leaders and the city of L.A. Is now looking at two option, one of them making Baxter a one-way street, the other prevent left turns onto Baxter from a neay oughfare. But this problem with navigatn apps is not just happening here,it's happening across the country.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.