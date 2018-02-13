Transcript for Rob Porter's first wife responds to Kellyanne Conway's domestic violence comments op-ed

And great hug for her dad. Backlash for the white house. The first wife of rob porter is taking on the president and top women in the white house for downplaying her claims of domestic abuse. Our senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega tracking all the latest. So many tough questions out there and this white house still doesn't have good answers. Reporter: Yeah, George, they say that they can't get into specifics in answering these questions but the reality is they are choosing not to answer these questions and now rob porter's ex-wife has questions for this white house too. This morning, the woman behind this black eye that rocked the white house breaking her silence. Colbie Holderness former white house staff secretary rob porter's first ex-wife writes in "The Washington post," I'm not a partisan, I'm not an activist, far from it. Others sought us out in the course of investigating rob. Holderness is naming names while sea says she appreciated this from counselor to the president kellyanne Conway -- I have no reason not to believe the women. Reporter: She was dismayed when Conway says she does not fear for white house communications director hope hicks who is dating porter. I'm sorry for any suffering that this woman has endured, but in the case of hope, I have rarely met somebody so strong with excellent up tints with loyalty and smarts. Reporter: Adding strong women get abused too. Many women GE abused, no question. Reporter: But Holderness said her statement implies that those who have been in abusive relationships are not strong recognizing and surviving in an abusive relationship takes strength. The white house still refusing to say exactly who knew what and when and press secretary Sarah Sanders saying the words that many have wanted the president himself to say. Why haven't we heard the president say exactly what you just said that he takes domestic violence very seriously? I spoke with the president and those are actually directly his words he gave me. Why hasn't he said that? I spoke to him and he relayed that message directly to me and I'm relaying it directly to you. Do you believe rob porter's accusers or are they lying. The president along with the entire administration take domestic violence very seriously and believe all allegations need to be thoroughly investigated. That doesn't answer the question. As I just said I'm not going to beyond that. That's where we are right now. Reporter: The response from Holderness. While I cannot say I am surprised I expected a woman to do better. So we are now on day eight of this controversy. It has overshadowed the release of the president's budget plan yesterday and threatens to ov overshadow the senate debate on immigration. They're not answering a lot of those questions. As you were pointing out yesterday when the president wants to tweet something he tweets it. He has not made those statements yet. This is putting a lot of focus on this whole issue of security clearances, rob porter had an interim security clearance and looked like he was not going to get the permanent one many other top white house officials still don't have those including Jared Kushner. Jared Kushner is on that list and Jared Kushner's attorney tells "The New York Times" there are about a dozen or more other people here at the white house that Kushner's level who do not have this permanent clearance and we know that one of porter's ex-wives told the FBI, George, that she thought he would be subject to blackmail because of these abuse allegations and their discussion, these ex-wives' discussions with the FBI doing their background checks. You mentioned that immigration debate. The president is tweeting about that but the parties appear as far apart as ever. Reporter: An unusual scene we'll be watching with no legislation. We expect it to take three days. The president tweeting, this could be our last chance to fix DACA. That deadline March 5th. Thanks very much.

