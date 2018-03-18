Transcript for Russian presidential election underway as tensions rise with UK, US

There is a major presidential election overseas today in Russia and the results pretty much a foregone conclusion. Vladimir Putin will almost certainly win a fourth term in office. Putin's already cast his vote but what's making news the finger-pointing it he Kremlin over the poisoning of a former spy and his daughter in the uk. ABC's Terry Moran in Moscow for us again this morning. Terry, good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning, guys. A beautiful election day here in Moscow. The voting is actually already begun across this vast country's 11 time Zones and Russians go to the polls today with their government facing more suspicion around the world. More sanctions and more economic challenges ahead but for all that, they tell pollsters this country is going on the right track under Vladimir Putin. This morning, Putin casting his ballot in Moscow. A shoo-in to win his fourth term extending his rule over Russia. We visited the polling station on Moscow's outskirts. Cameras in every precinct, anti-voting fraud measures. Who did you vote for -- "I voted for our current president," she tells us. He guarantees us peace, a good life. The voting coming against a darkening backdrop of the investigation in Britain into the nerve agent poisoning of a former Russian spy. Sources tell ABC news British officials now have a clearer picture of just how former double agent sergei skripal and his daughter were exposed. They believe the military grade nerve toxin was us 00ed in a dust-like powdered form circulated through the ventilation system of skripal's BMW. Scotland yard releasing this video and asking anyone who saw the car that day to come forward. Another possible clue, sources also tell ABC news that cripp description skripal was shouting into hooerptsly in a restaurant before he collapsed symptoms of exposure to a nerve agent. We will never tolerate a threat to the life of British citizens and others on British soil from the Russian government. Reporter: Russia still denying the accusations that it was behind the attack expelling 23 British diplomats and shutting down a consulate. We know for sure it is not us and we know for sure in that case the real criminals are still out. Reporter: Russians by an large don't believe the accusations and say the whole attack doesn't make any sense. They are also being told a very different story. The foreign ministry not only denying the charges against Russia but pointing the finger at other countries, the U.S., the uk, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Sweden. Dan and Paula. Hard to overstate the power of state media in Russia. People tend to believe what the government is telling them. They do. As you pointed out Putin is many, many extraordinarily popular. Really appreciate it.

