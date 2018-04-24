Transcript for Secretary of state nominee nabs key vote for confirmation

big boost for the president's nominee for secretary of state. Mike Pompeo has a clear path after picking up a key vote from his top critic. Mary Bruce is on capitol hill with all the latest. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, George. Well, this was a real surprise. Mike Pompeo here was headed for an historic rebuke but then at the very last second Republican senator Rand Paul flipped his vote after being given assurances directly from president trump. That gave Pompeo enough support to clear the key senate foreign relations committee along a strict party line vote. Pompeo now heads for a full vote before the senate and he is expected to be confirmed later this week. He will be confirmed but new trouble for Ronny Jackson. He could be in trouble. His confirmation hearing is set right now for tomorrow, but this morning, there are new concerns about his professional conduct that are threatening to delay and possibly even derail his confirmation. Dr. Ronny Jackson, of course, is the president's personal physician, the two we know are very close but there have already been serious questions raised about whether he's up to the tank of managing what is the second largest government agency. George. Mary Bruce, thanks very much.

