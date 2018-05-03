Transcript for New signs special counsel's Russia probe is widening

Michael? To Washington and the latest on the the Russia investigation. New signs that Robert mule sir widening his probe. Pierre Thomas has the details. Reporter: George, good morning. Most investigations like this end up following the money. Today, are there are growing questions about whether business dealings in the trump family played any role in foreign policy decision and whether nations other than Russia tried to influence the trump campaign. This morning, the special counsel possibly expanding the investigation. The New York Times raising questions about possible attempts by officials of the United Arab emrates to buy political influence by directing money to support Mr. Trump during the presidential campaign. According to "The times" an associate affiliated with the uae visited the white house a number of times, meeting with Steve Bannon and the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, whoiz financial dealings have recently been scrutinized. There are reports emerging about his business seeking money from Qatar. The trump administration took a firm assistance against Qatar. If it's true, it's damning. If it's true, Jared Kushner has to go. Reporter: H congressional appearance of hope hicks and ongoing frustrations with attorney general Jeff session. It started with sessions' recuse frl the Russia investigation. He feels like that was the first sin. The original sin. And he feels slight T by it. He doesn't like it. He's not going to let it go. Reporter: As of this morning, sessions has no intention of rezing. Some at the justice department are waiting for trump to respond to sessions pushing back. These have been uncertain days. Let's bring in Jon Karl for more on this. Let's begin with Jared shner. A series of stories last week. The with the joked about him Saturday night. But the bricks with piling up on his back. . Reporter: An absolutely devastating number of stories. Bibi Netanyahu will be here today. Jared Kushner has the middle East peace portfolio. The peace process is all but dead at this point. Kushner is dealing with his downgraded security clearance and this story after story of bad news. But the joke the president said hit close to home. He said, you know, we were late tonight, because Jared could not get through security. Funny line, but also one that reflects the reality here. His position in the white house is severely diminished. The truth hurts a little bit. The president announced tariffs last week. Still waiting for the formal announcement. The president up and tweeting about it. I spoke to his commerce secretary yesterday, Wilbur Ross, he seemed to open the door on the timing and maybe the scope. Reporter: This announcement caught even by surprise. Including the top economic advisers. And one quote from Wilbur Ross yesterday really stuck out to me. He id, about whether or not the president would go through on these tariffs, quote, what he has said he has said. If he says something different, it will be something different. Well, that is true. Reporter: A major economic decision, George. Major economic news. We haven't seen the paperwork. Nobody really knows if the president will fully go through with it. We have seen a lot of reaction from overseas. We now have a date for my exclusive interview with James Comey. His first since been fired by president trump. A special edition of "20/20" on Sunday night, April 15th. Let's go to rob.

