Transcript for Stephen Hawking dies at age 76

We want to turn to the celebration of Stephen hawking's life, the 76-year-old physicist whose incredible discoveries changed the way we think about the entire universe. He passed away overnight. His story of resilience, passion and overcoming the odds is inspiring so many. Stephen hawking will be remembered as a genius who didn't let his disease stop him from achieving his dreams. I have had als for practically all of my adult life. Yet, it has not prevented me from having a very attractive family and being successful in my work. Reporter: His best-selling book, "A brief history in te," tackles black holes and the big bang theory, subjects he spent his life exploring. We can be sure of the past and we can predict the future. Reporter: In his early 20s already a physics phenom at Cambridge university, hawking was first diagnosed with als, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease defying the odds living for five decades with that fatal disease which confined him to a wheelchair but hawking said physics can take one beyond one's physical limitations. Physics explains the mystery of the universe because it is cold and unemotional so I try not to let it affect my family life. I study the marriage of space and time. Reporter: His life story portrayed in the to 14 film "The theory of everything." I'm okay. Reporter: Asked many times if his disability held him back, hawking simply said, it gave him more time to think. He said his goal was simple, a complete understanding of the universe, so --

