Transcript for Student activist talks gun control and 'March for Our Lives' rally

For more on that question let's bring in David hogg, one of the organizers, also a survivor of the shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school in parkland, Florida. In our Washington bureau. David, good morning. Thank you for joining us. Thank you for having me. I want to start by showing you a number from a recent ABC news/"washington post" poll. When we ask people whether they thought the spate of mass shootings in this country were a reflection of problems with our mental health care system or inadequate gun control laws, 57% said mental health, only 28% said gun control. So in light of that, what specifically are you hoping to achieve today? Today we are going to start a revolution. This is the beginning of a lifelong marathon not only for me but for my generation. We are sick and tired of the inaction in Washington and around the country at different state capitols and in different cities of politicians owned by the NRA and not listening to their constituents. We are the children and making our voices heard and we will change America with or without these politicians. And today is the beginning of that revolution. David, Dan and I both had the chance to speak with you and so many of your other students in parkland, Florida and Tallahassee about this movement and a big slogan was never again, never again allowing another school shooting to take place. What was the gut reaction when the shooting happened in Maryland earlier this week? I was -- I had to relive a lot of the previs memories that I had from my school shooting. Everybody takes grief their own way but for me it was realizing that because that was a percentage with a gun and in reality were they taken out by law enforcement, yes, and I'm so glad they were but they shouldn't have had to do that in the first place. It's due to a lack of training, mental health and gun and American problem is what we have here. David hogg, we appreciate you joining this us morning. Thank you very much.

